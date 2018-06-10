Xander Zhou Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Xander Zhou isn’t interested in keeping up with fashion and trends — he wants to tell stories instead.

For his spring 2019 show, he let his imagination run loose and transported his audience to the future — a colorful world filled with friendly looking, extra-terrestrial creatures known for their authenticity and flair for stylish clothing.

“It’s my vision of the future. I wasn’t designing based on fashion elements, that’s not the right world for me. Instead I tried to create the collection as a movie, a story of my own and build each model as a character,” mused the designer backstage, pointing to the aliens, clones and pregnant men – bearing prosthetic bellies – who walked down his runway.

In a future designed by Zhou, men and women have equal rights and the boundaries between gender completely fade away. That’s why he put some of his alien characters – who lovingly held their pregnant bellies as they walked down the runway – in blush pink teddy tracksuits or added subtle feminine details, such as pleated sleeve panels on men’s shirts.

But setting aside the prosthetics, neon yellow wigs and futuristic sunglasses – created with the buzzy Korean label Gentle Monster – Zhou managed to maintain a healthy dose of reality in this extra-terrestrial collection, with pieces that are likely to appeal to regular humans as much as they did to his alien-like characters. There were acid-washed denim jackets, cool oversized printed trench coats and cargo shorts paired with boxy-sleeved T-shirts.

“If you want to go futuristic it’s quite easy to go extreme, with lots of metallic and all those clichés. It’s more challenging to create something wearable with small futuristic details. I put a lot of alien characters in really regular outfits and I think the contrast makes them even more alien,” said the designer.