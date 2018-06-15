Aspesi Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Updating its aesthetic and making its product offer more appealing for new customers is the current goal of the Aspesi brand.

Under the guidance of chief executive officer Fabio Gnocchi, the Milanese label, which epitomizes the city’s dynamic, discreet and effortlessly elegant spirit, is revamping its look with a cool, energetic touch.

For summer, the brand delivered an appealing collection of outerwear staples injected with a contemporary, urban twist. Field styles featuring detachable logos, waterproof windbreakers with thermo-stitched details and laser-cut shirt jackets with lightweight padding were worked in a wide color palette which, along with the classic blue and military green shades, included trendy hues of paprika, red and yellow. Aspesi’s signature Kinky Atoms characters, created by artist Dirk van Dooren for the brand, injected a playful feel into fleece hoodies and crewneck sweatshirts worked in delicate sorbet hues.

For a graphic touch, cotton shirts were printed in checkered motifs and sweaters were splashed with a striped pattern.

The lineup also included a co-branded footwear capsule collection with Amsterdam-based label Filling Pieces that consists of a running shoe and an urban sneaker.