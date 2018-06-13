Band of Outsiders Men's Spring 2019

Models made their entrance on a yellow school bus at the Band of Outsiders runway show, held inside Pitti Uomo’s venue Fortezza da Basso. This set the tone for the brand’s collection, which was infused with a young and playful attitude.

There was an effortless cool feel running through the deconstructed sartorial suits, sometimes showing short pants, worn with sporty hooded tops, checkered shirts and fanny packs. Models walked in a garden filled with antique-like sculptures, which inspired the graphic, sketched prints splashed on fluid, lightweight short-sleeve shirts and baggy short pants, worked in a warm color palette of orange-red and yellow.

In keeping with the current obsession for the vintage sport aesthetic, Band of Outsiders not only developed a range of tennis and golf-inspired knits, but also teamed up with iconic sport brand Sergio Tacchini for a capsule, including tracksuits worked in pastel tones, such as aqua green and pink.