BESFXXK Spring 2019

For their second Besfxxk show, and their first in Milan, designers Bona Kim and Jae Hyuk Lim opted for a coed collection referencing (like many designers in Milan this season) the “streets of New York in the Eighties, their neon and cheesy colors mixed with classical elements from the British heritage. It’s a mix of British and American cultures,” said Lim.

The Korean designers had fun experimenting with alternative ways to engineer clothes, such as tops that were half shirts and half T-shirts, or pants that were part denim and partly the bottom part of a tracksuit. Depending on how skirts and shirts were buttoned, the garments took on a completely different look. Most outerwear could be worn in different ways, upside down, for example, while functionality remained key, said Kim.

Boxing shorts and the words “work out” spelled on towels completed the sportswear vibe.

Materials included Japanese textiles ranging from gabardine and reflective high-tech fabrics to cotton, starched jersey and special velour textures.

The color palette combined neon hues such as yellow and pink with techno silver with classic black, indigo or red.

Although a bit gimmicky at some points, the collection felt fresh and showed the designers have potential.