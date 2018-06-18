Cividini Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Piero Cividini played with geometry to inject a modern spin into his knitwear collection.

Stripes and graphic motifs were handpainted on lightweight cotton and cotton, linen and silk polo shirts featuring degradè effects obtained with airbrushing techniques. An argyle motif was also rendered in jacquard on a knitted top, while an abstract geometric pattern peppered a deconstructed, fluid blazer.

A sporty touch was introduced with extra soft knit hooded sweatshirts with drawstring details, as well as with a nylon windbreaker lined with a cashmere and silk blend.