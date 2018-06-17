Galleries

Collection

For the second chapter of the Diesel Red Tag project, the brand tapped Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens.

The designer approached Diesel’s heritage with his signature deconstructive attitude. Going for inclusive casting, he wanted to highlight the personal attitude of the collection. Jeans, worked in indigo or gray shades, featured folded high waists, while jackets with strong shoulders showed intentionally wrong, asymmetric closures.

Nineties cotton fleece pants and sweatshirts, coming in gray, yellow and navy, revealed buttons running down the sleeves, the chest and the legs, while outerwear was focused on aviator shearling jackets worked in quirky shapes.

With its unconventional and bold look, the collection reflected the rebellious and frisky spirit of the Diesel brand.