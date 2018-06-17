Galleries

Collection

If there is anyone in Milan who knows how to have fun, it’s definitely Dean and Dan Caten.

Their energy and positive attitude were reflected in the collection, which was injected with a dynamic attitude. The designers reworked a military theme that was interestingly balanced with more feminine and soft lingerie elements. Both in the men’s and women’s looks, cargo pants, field jackets and bombers — with maxi utility pockets, zippers and patchwork inserts — were combined with lightweight tops and bustier vests punctuated with corsetry details. Silk and nylon were mixed and matched on ruffled mini dresses, while deconstructed featherweight men’s knit tops were embellished with graphic taping.

Classic military canvas cotton was matched with safety green inserts, as well as rich brocade fabrics, which elevated the functional feel of the utilitarian designs. In addition, bold colorblocking gave a geometric feel to the Nineties baggy pants and voluminous zippered jackets injected with a techno music-inspired mood.

Victorian influences clashed with saloon-inspired references in the charming maxi dresses crafted from lightweight silk. They were perfect for Dsquared2’s romantic warriors, hiding a party girl heart.