Hunting World Men's Spring 2019

Designer Yosuke Aizawa looked to the sea for inspiration for his polished and colorful collection, exploring its different aspects. There was a retro adventurous feel in the chic scarf marine motifs splashed on women’s fluid skirts and dresses, as well as on men’s separates, including lightweight silk shirts and coordinated pants. Underwater sea life sparked other prints, including a variety of fishes, which gave a playful touch to cotton short-sleeve shirts and shorts, sometimes matched with striped sweaters and technical parkas.

In a further take on the main theme, sailing took center stage with nautical flags peppering a range of designs. For example, they became all-over patterns on summer coats, Bermuda shorts and trousers, while they were used as gorget patches on both leather jackets with an urban look and utilitarian outerwear styles with maxi pockets, which were designed for elegant explorers.