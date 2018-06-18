Ih Nom Uh Nit Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Inspired by the 2016 science fiction movie “Midnight Special,” designer Jordan Chaz wanted to develop a cool wardrobe for a contemporary astronaut. Apart from a real astronaut costume, a great option for the next Halloween party, Chaz unveiled a cohesive urban collection infused with a charming interstellar feel.

Shimmering effects were rendered through the organza crafted for short-sleeved shirts, hoodies, short pants and trousers, while a sweatshirt and a pair of trousers were printed with NASA-inspired graphics.

Chaz also used leather for a biker jacket matched with coordinating short pants, while an all over sequined double-breasted silver suit was the go-to choice for a glamorous party on the moon.