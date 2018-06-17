Isabel Benenato Spring 2019

- Galleries
- Collection
In a season dominated by neon colors and bold prints, Isabel Benenato delivered a collection focused on two tones: black and white. The lineup was about soft tailoring and minimal sportswear. Blazers, featuring graphic panels, were matched with shorts and fluid jacquard summer coats were layered over deconstructed suits. Oversize shirts were peppered by subtle digitalized abstract patterns, which also appeared in colored versions, including blue and yellow, on suits and tops. A sporty feel was introduced via anoraks and trenches in technical fabrics, while the lightweight knits were infused with an artisanal quality.