There was a whiff of the Seventies at Isaia in the big lapels and double-breasted jackets, which came in a rainbow range of bright colors. Deconstructed seersucker jackets were a standout, perfect for traveling as they can be packed away and remain perfectly in shape and need no ironing.

Creative director Gianluca Isaia presented a line of tongue-in-cheek T-shirts printed with typical Neapolitan hand gestures on the front, mirrored by their respective expressions in Neapolitan dialect on the back. The sartorial company is based in Naples, so it added legitimacy to this selection. Similarly, the cartoon character of the designer and good luck symbols on the T-shirts were in line with the brand.

Isaia presented a Mini-Me collection of suits in the same exact construction and tailoring of their adult versions. Made to measure, the line targets children aged six to 12.

The company also introduced a new watch in a limited edition of 27 — the creative director’s favorite number. Retailing at $11,000, the price will increase with each watch sold. At the same time, Isaia presented an innovative co-branded line of eyewear with Movitra with a trademarked 360-degree rotation of the arms, which helps protect the lenses when folded. The glasses are available in red, aubergine and gray.