Just Cavalli Men's Spring 2019

While he kept his signature rock ‘n’ roll spirit, the Just Cavalli man got a more street and urban look under the creative direction of Paul Surridge.

Tailored suits cut a tad loose and in comfortable silhouettes were juxtaposed with a range of patchwork denim outfits, while the cloth was also turned into embroideries reproducing the brand’s signature wild animal motifs. A python pattern was rendered in a sketched, graphic version on a cotton shirt matched with coordinating pants, while a leopard print showed a graffiti-inspired look on multicolored tops and fluid pants.

A sporty feel was introduced via cool tracksuits with colorful side bands, which also peppered a pair of jeans worn with a striped sweater embellished with a zippered detail.

Everything was infused with a dynamic, young mood, which felt just right for the contemporary brand.