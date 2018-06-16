Kiton Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

For spring, Kiton imagined a wardrobe for a customer off on a weekend in Monte Carlo, from a casual Friday look at the office to a day out on a yacht. Think easy chinos and printed shirts with delicate floral patterns or Hawaiian motifs, flanked by jogging pants and sophisticated windbreakers made of cashmere treated to be waterproof. Several looks explored a rainbow color palette with checked linen jackets in hues ranging from pink and coral red to orange and aqua green. The focus was also on versatility—suits were deconstructed in precious fabrics such as super fine 13.2 micron wool, also worn with a T-shirt or sneakers, which Kiton has further developed for spring.

The second KTN Kiton New Texture collection by twins Mariano and Walter De Matteis continued to explore fabrics and technologies. Case in point: Sea Island cotton, fine and shiny yet highly resistant, which was used in T-shirts, a jogging suit and knits that had a silky feel. The twins have also developed an exclusive sole on which cotton socks are applied and customers will be able to choose their own combination of soles, shapes, and colors. “KNT has performed well beyond our expectations, opening up the brand to a new world,” said chief executive officer Antonio De Matteis, who was upbeat about prospects for the future for both the Kiton and KNT lines. “We are embracing new and different markets with the same philosophy that has helped build our brand, understated and top quality.”