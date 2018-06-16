Les Hommes Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Les Hommes creative directors Tom Notte and Bart Vandebosch took a trip to the prairies, sending out a cohesive collection inspired by Native Americans. The abstract graphic patterns on slouchy knits were reminiscent of Navajo tapestries, ponchos and carpets, said Vandebosch backstage, opening them up to potential criticism for cultural appropriation. Shapes were soft and relaxed, with big volumes, such as the extra-large palazzo pants in raw denim that had an unfinished look and embellished with shiny metal details.

“It’s really the unification of two universes or clashing worlds,” Notte explained. “The craft, beauty and mystery of the prairies with iconic street styles such as the bomber or the workwear. We find this interesting.” Studded leather fringes, metal rings and leather stitching in contrasting colors decorated cotton twill parkas and trenchcoats.

The designers pointed to “powerful layering” in a collection that also offered bold sneakers, in sync with the trend in Milan.

Notte said the necklaces and rings with metal feathers and leather fringes were also “important” to complete the look.