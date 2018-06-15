Lucio Vanotti Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

The Bauhaus design, art and architecture movement met the hip-hop aesthetic in Lucio Vanotti collection.

Playing with colorblocks and contrasting proportions, he delivered an experimental collection, which marked an interesting new step in her design process.

Geometric shapes served as a starting point to construct the pieces. A square informed the exaggerated silhouette of a sartorial vest, while a circle inspired the rounded lines of on oversized denim jacket in a fresh lilac denim.

The collection’s graphic attitude was exalted by the patchwork of striped motifs of a suit, while red, orange and blue macro checks were splashed on a sweatshirt matched with baggy shorts.

For summer, Vanotti also teamed up with designer Tamara Raso for an accessories collection of minimal leather goods, featuring geometric shapes inspired by Le Corbusier’s chairs.