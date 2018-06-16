Galleries

A few days after World Oceans Day, Dorian Tarantini showed an interesting collection that aimed to raise awareness about the deterioraring condition of our marine environments.

He offered a dark take on the usually colorful and joyful surf theme by playing mostly with a nocturnal color palette and developing graphics and prints highlighting environmental issues. The show opened with a black short sleeved shirt printed with the word “Oil” surrounded by flames, while a picture of a tanker was printed on another style. A barb wire motif was splashed on a sport jacket, as well as on a lightweight trench coat layered over a coordinated separate. “Corrosion” was printed on a color blocked oversized shirt, while the image of a skull with a wave on the front of a T-shirt matched with wide-legged pinstriped pants. The same fabric was used for a boxy suit, which introduced a Nineties vibe, highlighted by a range of digitalized tie-dye patterns and by baggy jeans, a big trend this season.

The collection counted several women’s styles, which looked less powerful and impressive than the men’s range. They included Giorgio Armani-inspired suits and coats, as well as cutout dresses with a circular metallic detail at the center which echoed the tie-dye frock worn by Julia Roberts early on in “Pretty Woman.”