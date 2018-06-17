Galleries

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” floppy disks and the first artificial intelligence experiments — there was a strong retro science fiction inspiration running trough Marcelo Burlon’s co-ed collection, which marked a big step for the brand.

Actually, the label showed a lineup projecting the fashion house into a new maturity. Setting aside his signature Patagonian symbol and a certain tribal-underground look, Burlon developed a richer, cohesive collection hitting some of the season’s major trends, including neon colors, acid washes and technical fabrications.

Plastic was introduced for transparent printed windbreakers and striped shirts, anoraks and baggy jeans were worked in neon pink and green. Frames of Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” cult movie were splashed on T-shirts, short-sleeved shirts and ponchos, and were printed on an allover sequined sleeveless top. There were also Nineties club references in the cycling shorts worked with sweatshirts and short pants cinched at the waist with fanny packs.

While continuing to play in his familiar streetwear arena, Burlon managed to elevate the brand to a new level, demonstrating his ability to develop a full fashion story.