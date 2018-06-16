Marni Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Francesco Risso organized his very own fashion Olympic Games for spring, but forget any kind of high-tech athleticism or competitive attitude. Everyone can find a place on Marni’s team: The tall and the short, the skinny and the chubby, the young and the mature. The only purpose was to have some fun – including the audience, who all balanced on huge exercise balls instead of sitting on chairs. Risso took inspiration from several sports – from baseball and rugby to basketball and swimming – for both the silhouettes and the patterns of his relaxed designs infused with an individual street attitude. Baggy shorts, striped T-shirts, tank tops, fluid pants and slouchy shirts were printed in a variety of patterns, from rugby stripes and checks to multi-striped motifs overprinted with images by artists Betsey Podlach and Florian Hetz. Tailored blazers and suits were worked in oversized, misproportioned shapes while fuzzy mohair was unexpectedly crafted into soft separates. Everything had a lived-in, eclectic feeling, which enabled Risso’s naïf effort to have a real charm.