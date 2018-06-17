Missoni Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Angela Missoni — fresh off revealing the sale of a minority stake in the brand to a government-backed private equity fund — paid homage to her late brother Vittorio’s passion for motorcycling with her spring collection.

The first Paris-Dakar rally of the late Seventies served as inspiration to set the tone for the collection. The brand’s signature knitwear included sweaters in racing flag-inspired checks, while pants and shorts were crafted from leather, which was hand-painted to obtain faded effects.

Deconstructed suits came in vertical striped patterns, while a knitted elongated polo shirt, echoing the silhouette of a tunic, showed a graphic intarsia motif.

In keeping with the collection’s inspiration, wheel traces were printed on a fluid viscose short-sleeved shirt paired with a striped T-shirt and checked short pants.