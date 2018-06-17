Galleries

Tacky tourists and nostalgia for his youth growing up on the Italian Riviera in the Eighties and Nineties fed the Massimo Giorgetti’s MSGM collection. Giorgetti playfully described it as “a volleyball match” between the city where he now lives, Milan, and his hometown of Rimini.

He also drew inspiration from the local town of Riccione, which the designer described as – in its heyday – being “a more sophisticated version of Ibiza,” as home to the best clubs and shopping street Viale Ceccarini. “All the best boutiques started on this street in the Eighties…. When I was a teenager, it made a huge impact on me,” he said.

Color-blocked volleyball tops carried words like “energy” and “charge” at the shoulders; short-sleeved shirts sported digital prints of palms and photo prints of lemon trees. The design of the collection’s loud logo-d cycling-style silk shirts was based on the super-charged graphics found on vitamin packaging.

Giorgetti channeled early Nineties Italian fashion, mixing in prints on sweatshirts and T-shirts based on his teenage obsessions, like the Eighties Manga series “Attacker you!” in which the main protagonists fall in love across a volleyball net, and an Italian version of “Jaws.” Reinforcing his codes, the neon nylon shirts, Hawaiian-style floral acid prints and tie dyed references were in their element, with Oakley-style sunglasses completing the look.

The designer also folded in a touch of nerd with the high-waisted jeans, chunky sneakers and sandals worn with tube socks.

Most fun was his collaboration with American photographer Roger Minick, known for his photos of real-life American tourists, including a sweatshirt with a retro photo print of a couple at Crater Lake in National Park, Ore., taken by Minick in the Eighties.

It all read like a happy celebration of youth and excess without feeling vulgar. Basically fashion candy – or a multivitamin shot to the men’s wear scene.