Palm Angels Men's Spring 2019

Creative director Francesco Ragazzi emphasized the tension between masculine and feminine influences, showing light organza floral or checked shirts with boxy shoulders. He did not stray from the pure performance inspiration, evolving his staple tracksuit — ubiquitous among attendees and fans of the brand — with a version in technical nylon, for example, continuing to nod to the world of skaters and streetwear. Trenches came in a range of highlighter hues, from fuchsia to lime green. Denim was treated as if it had been dotted with fresh paint. Hoodies were oversize and cocooning.

Palm Angels revealed a collaboration with Under Armour with the show, presenting a number of T-shirts, shorts and hoodies that were inspired by that brand’s staple American prints or natural landscape imagery.