Shanghai Tang Spring 2019

At Shanghai Tang, creative director Massimiliano Giornetti bridged Eastern traditions and sensibilities with Western style and attitude.

The designer set the foundations of the collection in the world of silk accessories and prints and took inspiration from the decorative Chinese theater. Giornetti assumed the design helm of Shanghai Tang from Salvatore Ferragamo at the end of 2017 following the acquisition of the brand by Italian entrepreneur Alessandro Bastagli from Compagnie Financière Richemont in a joint venture with Hong Kong private equity fund Cassia Investments.

The designer re-proposed the Mao jacket in the shorter version that the late founder of the brand, David Tang, introduced in 1994, blending shades of vibrant red and purple. “He was a pioneer, he went against stream,” said Giornetti, who emphasized his own efforts to blend Italian creativity with Chinese culture. “The collection is for a global consumer,” he stressed, noting how international Tang himself was, tracing his trajectory from Hong Kong to London and New York.

Giornetti combined contrasting colors throughout the collection, creating a harmony of hues, from fuchsia and lacquered green to yellow and China blue and orange. With an eye for detail, he embellished the collection with gold trimmings, velvet details on the waist of pants, for example, and embroideries. Case in point: An artistic Chinese fish running down the length of a sleeve on a knit top. Denim was given a more precious spin with velvet toggle fastenings. The lineup also included variously striped shirts and sophisticated dinner jackets.