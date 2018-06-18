Tom Ford Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Tom Ford flew at full throttle this season, filling his showroom with the ultra-luxury pieces that his high net worth customer has come to expect. Not for Ford the languid, oversize silhouette or the streetwear separate — his customer is all about the gilt-edged life.

There was a big emphasis on outerwear in the form of a reversible glen plaid coat with soft black leather on the flipside, a long sweeping black anorak and a tobacco trench with the Seventies edge that Ford loves so much.

Tailored jackets with the designer’s signature wide lapel had a sheen to them and came in shades of coppery rose and sage, while dinner jackets were an ode to shiny jacquard in swirling patterns and abstract animal patterns.

For day, Ford took inspiration from his new underwear line, which will land on the shop floor in September and which comes in a variety of flesh tones. To wit, he offered a lineup of suits in lightweight corduroy, linen, cotton and wool in a variety of skin-flattering tones including soft white, cream and pale rose.