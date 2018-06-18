Tomas Maier Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

This week marked a turning point for Tomas Maier, who’s wrapping up a 17-year stint as creative director of Bottega Veneta but who’s continuing to work on his signature collection, which is a joint venture with Bottega’s parent Kering. “We’re operating as usual,” said the brand’s chief executive officer Laurent Claquin when asked whether Maier’s departure from Bottega would impact the future of the JV.

Certainly nothing has changed in terms of Maier’s approach to his own line. The collection, presented in the brand’s showroom along with women’s resort, was — as always — a hymn to the good life, with a lineup of cool, luxe basics, most of them priced under $1,000 at retail. Maier’s man has never been one to wear a suit, and the designer had myriad other options ready and waiting, including featherweight knits in shades of sage, sunset orange and raspberry; cashmere sweatshirts, and ribbed sweaters.

Trousers were all about ease, including stretch poplin ones in yellow or clay blue and crinkly field jackets and cotton shirts that screamed comfort. Maier’s take on the suit this season is a felted wool blazer with tailored track-style trousers. Outerwear standouts included a peacoat with eco-leather details and, a first for the brand, a 3-D textured puffer, its pattern made via ultrasound vibrations.

The designer has also worked with Master and Dynamic to create a pair of wireless headphones that have an abstracted palm tree pattern, recalling the brand’s logo — and the good life Maier celebrates.