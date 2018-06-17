Triple RRR Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Robert Cavalli’s spring collection looked like a love letter to his parents, Roberto and Eva Cavalli.

Family pictures portraying them in their private lives were printed on several pieces, including a denim overall that was worn with a T-shirt splashed with the wording “Vote for Eva,” an homage to Eva Cavalli’s participation in 1977 in the finals of Miss Universe. Playing with his last name, which in English translates to the word “Horses,” the designer also peppered the back of multicolored artisanal maxi cardigans with the motto “I’m a Horses, Baby!”

The designer’s roots also reflected in the wild animal motifs he used, including a zebra pattern printed on a tuxedo embellished with crystals and a silk velvet devoré robe coat.

Tailoring influences were combined with sporty references in a range of bombers and fluid pants crafted from classic sartorial fabrics, while knitted belted cardigans were paired with coordinated trousers.