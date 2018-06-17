Vien Spring 2019

Galleries

The urban look of Eighties New York crews served as inspiration for Vincenzo Palazzo’s spring co-ed collection, which marked the designer’s runway debut.

Strong streetwear influences were combined with African references in the men’s collection, which included urban staples such as a pair of relaxed pants matched with a coordinated striped vest and a short sleeved safari shirt worn with a pair of pants splashed with a Masai-inspired checkered motif. Recalling the atmosphere of the classic film “The Warriors,” a glossy black blazer was paired with track pants featuring logo bands running down the legs, while a jumpsuit offered a new take on the classic sartorial look.

While the men’s collection was fresh and fun, Palazzo really proved his design skills with the women’s looks, which featured pretty draped dresses embellished with knots and deconstructed staples, such as asymmetric jackets and trench coats. There also was a group of experimental pieces worked in exaggerated and dramatic volumes, including a huge skirt featuring a patchwork of rounded checkered fabrics and a sculptural frock recalling the shape of an hourglass. Totally unexpected for Milan, they brought a touch of creative oxygen to the city’s emerging fashion scene.