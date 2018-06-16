Woolrich John Rich & Bros. Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Sport and urban blended in the Woolrich John Rich & Bros. spring collection. Performance and urban designs were the pillars of the lineup, which spanned from waterproof Gore-tex jackets featuring contrasting functional applied pockets to metropolitan garment-dyed styles with intriguing color effects. Other outerwear designs and cotton fleece hoodies showed arty tropical patterns, while a capsule collection realized in collaboration with Griffin included a multifunctional reversible unisex jacket with detachable sleeves, which were paired with coordinated utility pants.

Woolrich debuted some pieces of its first outdoor collection developed in collaboration with its Japanese partner Goldwin Inc. These included sporty Gore-tex jackets and a breathable seersucker anorak embellished with polo shirt-inspired details, which were designed to bring a touch of urban cool to the outdoor life.