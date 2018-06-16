Z Zegna Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

The Zegna family’s passion for tennis and the impressive tennis court built in 1956 by Ermenegildo Zegna in Biella’s Oasi Zegna served as a major inspiration for artistic director Alessandro Sartori’s summer collection.

“Everything revolved around the idea of blending a tennis mood with streetwear and tailoring,” said the designer, who focused on high-tech, advanced constructions and materials defining the lineup. “Performance and comfort are key for contemporary customers.” Sartori mainly worked a vertical, layered silhouette and focused on a color palette of fresh white, pale pink, aqua green and light gray, with pops of navy, red and yellow.

The versatile wardrobe, which was injected with a dynamic, energetic feel, blended sporty accents and street references. Athletic leggings with the Z Zegna logo were worn under relaxed shorts and rounded bomber jackets, while high-end nylon hoods were layered under deconstructed yet impeccable suits. Innovative technical materials were crafted for lightweight joggers with sporty drawstrings and elastic cuffs and a new acetate was used for color-blocked tracksuits injected with a retro-inspired feel.

The collection included a range of travel-friendly suits worked in Ermenegildo Zegna’s Wash & Go Techmerino wool, which was extended to a wider range of products including outerwear and accessories.