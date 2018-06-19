3.1 Phillip Lim Men's Spring 2019

Phillip Lim is ready for a vacation.

The designer’s spring men’s wear collection offered everything for a well-needed break from the office — tropical print shirts, shorter shorts, high-waisted pants and a new silhouette in tunics that could double as a cover-up.

“This is all about taking time off,” he said.

Elongated shirt-jackets with utilitarian details were prominent throughout the line, as were washed pastels that he used in wrinkled cotton pajama shirts that blended effortlessly with the tropical prints — an effort that could have been over-the-top in another designer’s hands. Ditto for Lim’s masterful use of layering.

Interestingly, the collection also included a selection of leather pieces — from blazers and baseball shirts to a trench — all in cognac brown. Although heavier than the rest of the offering, it too seemed to work.

In contrast, Lim was especially proud of his white suit that he offered up in an unlined silhouette with a wider lapel, strong shoulder and slightly cropped pant.

To drive home his point for the season, he created a ribbon that read: Take Time Off, that he used on hats and the straps of bags. “It’s a subliminal cue to remind us that if we don’t refuel, nothing matters,” he said.