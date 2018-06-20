13 Bonaparte Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

David Sarfati’s utilitarian non-seasonal wardrobe had an underlying feminine twist for its Collection 13, hinting towards the label’s growing female following. Indeed, 13 Bonaparte plans to introduce its first women’s wear next year, Sarfati revealed.

The reference was most apparent with the introduction of a versatile cotton scarf to be wrapped around the body like a skirt or thrown over the shoulder, pulling in the brand’s boxy silhouettes. Funnel and boat-necked tops in poplin with clear plastic fasteners on the shoulder and a gray shirt with its collar flattened and lowered, giving it a hint of a Peter Pan neckline, were of a similar androgynous register.

Elsewhere, Sarfati combined his more habitual sporty and sartorial references on outsized silhouettes that were verging on gauche – in a good way – with a strong line-up of staples including raglan-sleeved jackets, parachute pants and drawstring shorts and a color palette of neutrals as well as sky blue and burgundy.

Graphic details like brightly hued grosgrain ribbons were used to create sporty stripes or piping that had a hint of the cowboy about it, elevating and adding interest to key pieces.