Amiri Men's Spring 2019

Mike Amiri hit the Paris runway for spring with a coed show that sought to celebrate the tribes of his hometown, Los Angeles.

The grungy offering was less slim-line, with slouchy sweaters and paint-splashed cut-off jeans joining the mix alongside outsized check shirts glammed up with sequins and zebra-printed jeans. This intermingling gave the whole collection a more improvised, eclectic effect the designer described as a mix of Sunset rocker and Venice skater.

“It’s more of a mix of cultures, growing up in Hollywood and then my parents moving me to Beverly Hills to keep me out of trouble. I got to see the separation between the Hollywood kids I used to hang out with and then this Beverly Hills kid,” said Amiri backstage before the show.

“Social media has mixed all of them, there’s no longer that delineation any more, and I wanted to explore what that would look like,” he continued.

Amiri celebrated L.A. in more ways than one — he’s keen to support local craftsmanship, and 95 percent of the collection is made in the city.

“We’re losing all our business to overseas, and I wanted to in some way contribute to L.A. by supporting the factories and giving them the work. Now more than ever, it’s important to protect artisans in L.A.,” he said.