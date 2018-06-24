Balmain Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Olivier Rousteing laid his heart bare with a collection about his childhood obsessions – Michael Jackson and the American dream, Serge Gainsbourg and French style. He also trumpeted diversity in men’s wear and that message came through loud and clear: The collection was 80 looks long, and included a small capsule of shimmery and striped styles from the Women’s Episode Collection, a new runway companion for the men’s.

The collection, which Rousteing described as “Serge Gainsbourg and Michael Jackson having a talk,” and “preppy goes crazy,” also reflected a new strategy at the house. Earlier this year, Balmain’s new chief executive officer Massimo Piombini said his aim is to move the brand on and broaden the men’s wear offer to include new, more relaxed fits and more denim, jersey and knitwear. Hence the long black cotton hoodies with prints inspired by Jackson’s “Dangerous” cover art and the oversized – and surprisingly subdued – striped red sweater that Rousteing wore to take his bow.