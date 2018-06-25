Boramy Viguier Men's Spring 2019

Boramy Viguier continued to progress nicely with this concise outerwear-focused streetwear collection.

This time there were big Western influences, with the color combinations, snaps, construction details and contrasting stitches. He mixed tan and checked cowboy shirting on parkas, coats and short-sleeved anoraks, down to the lining, with accent collars among the details. In the mix was a double-breasted coat reinterpreted in a sporty checked fabric.

The storyline flowed onto shorts with rows of shirt poppers down the legs and bandanas, with the designer into building heavily styled looks out of the parts. They came topped with Vietnamese conical hats in a nod to his origins, giving an urban warrior spin.