  View Gallery — 22   Photos


Boris Bidjan Saberi brushed away the superfluous with his spring collection, training his sights — and design skills — on clothing in its purest forms. With achromatopsia in mind, an unpronounceable term for colorblindness, he worked a palette reduced to tones of grays, blacks and whites. The setting? A raw cement venue. In this pared-down universe, Bidjan Saberi showed what he could do — an awful lot.

Starting with the simplest silhouette, the first look was, in his words, “just a shirt with a back seam, that’s it, just the width of the fabric.” Two long streams of matte, black ribbon — he called it tape — trailed behind. This was what he used to cover seams.

Black coats were outlined by this seam-covering fabric tape, adding a new dimension as well as the optical illusion of something like leather panels. Sleeves were slit open and left to hang over the arms, for a cape-like effect — very cool. Shirts were long, almost becoming dresses, while pants were often short. A long, chunky knit sweater — though less chunky than in springs past — stretched below the knees.

Boris Bidjan Saberi Men's Spring 2019

22 Photos 

He introduced a new accessory — not a backpack, because it could be worn in front, and not quite a leather vest, either. It was something like a flat, oversized gourd, created from thick, gray or black leather, treated for a thick, distressed effect, zipper pockets on each side. Also cool.

With mining clothes as the sartorial reference, thus freed of military influences, the designer steered the label into softer territory.

load comments