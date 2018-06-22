Cerruti 1881 Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Beauty

Collection

Jason Basmajian equipped his men — along with a few women — for the streets of Tokyo in summertime, a hot, urban setting that calls for only the most civilized of trappings.

“Cerruti is all about relaxed elegance and fluidity, and easy; I really wanted to distill those codes down,” Basmajian said after the show.

The outcome was a stylish lineup, soft on the edges but verging on preppy. It was built with fluid suits, dressy shorts ensembles and ultra light outerwear made from paper-thin fabric.

Crotches hung low, the waists high and mostly pleated, while sleeves were pushed up way past the elbows. Japanese references included vintage kimono inspiration and tie die nylon trousers recalling the country’s traditional indigo dye.

Basmajian said he enjoyed mixing jogging pants with a tailored linen jacket, continuing in the tradition of the house founder, who launched such endeavors by pairing T-shirts with fine, Italian suit jackets in the Nineties. He geared the clothing to a man who loves fashion and is confident in his sense of style — understated, chic. It felt natural and subdued, but not without energy.

Powerlines ran overhead, serving as a simple prop for setting the stage and, off to the side, a utility pole carried the only logo in sight: on a yellow sticker with lighting bolts, it was camouflaged as an electricity warning.