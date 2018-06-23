Clot Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Clot pulled the cool crowd – the likes of Don Crawley, Sacai’s Chitose Abe and Francesco Ragazzi from Palm Angels – for its latest Paris presentation in the city’s Marais district. The design duo installed a series of makeshift stands and food stalls to approximate the atmosphere of the iconic Temple and Market streets in Hong Kong’s Kowloon district.

Edison Chen said he and his partner Kevin Poon are scouting a permanent retail space in Paris. “Our L.A. store is opening in two weeks and then we have Paris, Tokyo, New York and San Francisco,” he said.

The Hong Kong-based streetwear label, which this year is celebrating its 15th anniversary, presented updates on its “bread and butter” – silk pajamas in their own prints. “Obviously, we’re Chinese, so the DNA of us is wearing stuff like this,” said Chen.

Also on display was their new T-shirt collection with reworked Asian icons and graphics including a “mind, body and soul” print; travel bags designed in collaboration with Readymade; and a capsule of pieces in custom-made fabrics including military-inspired jackets in a mix of camo and stripes.

Clot also presented a capsule by Pauly Bonomelli, the Australian artist who rose to fashion fame making custom clothing for the likes of Kanye West and A$AP Rocky. “He made the clothing because he didn’t have enough money to buy canvases, but we’re trying to help him migrate into the art world. He told me that he’s only going to do clothing for another six to nine months, so I got him at the end,” said Chen, gesturing to a rack of handmade one-off creations by Bonomelli, retailing at $2,000 to $3,000 a piece.

“People are constantly approaching him to buy pieces, but he won’t sell, so the only way people can get it is through our activations and our pop-ups,” said Chen.

Speaking of which, a four-day pop-up shop on Rue Notre Dame de Nazareth ends Sunday and features capsules with brands including Nike, Sacai, Fear of God and Expert Horror.