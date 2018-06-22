Editions M.R Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Mathieu de Ménonville’s calmly contemporary designs are the polar opposite of the streetwear obsession of the moment – intentionally so.

Channeling the French Riviera in the Fifties, he delivered a collection full of fluid tailoring and casual classics dominated by an array of different shades of blue.

This extended from the deep blue-gray cotton of a lightweight coat with contrasting stitching, via stripes and checks, to a more vibrant cornflower hue that was worked in an all-over bamboo print on jeans, jacket and matching short-sleeved shirt.

Elsewhere, the understated tones were punctuated by pops of bright yellow or smudges of burgundy, the latter standing out on a graphic printed bomber or a cosy-looking striped robe coat that would not be out of place for a breezy summer evening on the coast – whether half a century ago or today.