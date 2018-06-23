Galleries

Faith Connexion softened its streetwise edge a little for spring with a surprising selection of pastel-infused designs that took the collaborative label in a new, more poetic direction.

A Prince of Wales tuxedo suit, roughed-up tweed shirts and cropped cargo pants were among the co-ed designs to get the treatment in shades including soft pink and pale aqua. These were contrasted with the label’s now signature all-over sequin sportswear .

The brand teamed up with Swiss Beatz, a friend of the house, for a capsule featuring artworks by Nina Chanel Abney, as reported. Standouts here included a pale pink parka with a colorful block print on the back.

The capsule is the first in a series of artist collaborations that the rapper, DJ and producer will curate for Faith Connexion, according to brand president Maria Buccellati.

Faith Connexion also teamed with Marvel for the first time on a series of superhero-themed sporty pieces that included a black faux leather Captain America sweatshirt.

For its ongoing partnership with Naples-based denim customization and recycling specialists NTMB, there were also some cool stonewashed jeans and jackets featuring star and Statue of Liberty motifs and adorned with the message “Have Faith.”