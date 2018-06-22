Forcerepublik Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collaborative Dutch label Forcerepublik, one of whose founders is DJ Sunnery James – the husband of Doutzen Kroes – put a luxurious stamp on its streetwear and slouchy tailoring with this third collection. “I love streetwear but it has to be luxury,” explained James.

Working relatively under the radar until now, the brand staged its first official presentation in Paris this season, channeling a Pearl Harbor meets Nagasaki theme.

Standouts in the line-up included a striking hoodie embellished with a hammered metal leopard motif done by hand in Japan and a hand-printed check leather shirt. Casual suits were crafted from Japanese paper, while simple knitwear made from cashmere or bi-face wool set off the more statement pieces.

Prices for the line, which includes L’Eclaireur among its stockists, range from around 500 to 2000 euros at retail.