Guntas Men's Spring 2019

Milan-based Turkish designer Zeynep Guntas sought to address the disconnects of the digital world, offering a pixelated hybrid of gritty sportswear and leather patchworks in her fourth unisex collection.

Guntas, who will debut e-commerce later this month, succeeded in creating a sense of alienation that may or may not have been intentional in her presentation, which was staged in a Paris garage space.

Clearer messages included an old-fashioned Windows logo splashed across the front of a bright yellow outsized mesh t-shirt, styled as a dress in this instance, while a rising sun provided the motif on several tone-on-tone sportswear looks.

But it was in her use of leather that Guntas’ designs were most interesting, as on her slimline patchwork pants with padded kneecaps that formed a target-like motif in yellow and black.

