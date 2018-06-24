Hermès Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Véronique Nichanian showed a younger, sexier side to the Hermès man.

The designer continued with the athletic references, her take on the elevated lifestyle. The tailored jogging pant added to the man-on-the-move mood, revisited in different colors including light yellows blended with a sharply tailored blazer. The tennis-style short shorts added to the retro athletic undertone of the collection.

The on-trend three-button leather suit in a light shade of stone, worn without a shirt, showed a new sensuality.

Adding to details like the prints and the draping of the clothing, the collection’s color palette, with the combination of shades moving from saturated tones to pastels, was beautiful.

An enlarged camouflage print on a sweatshirt had a painterly Cubist feel, with hippy-luxe tie-dye bags playing off the collection’s bright colors.

Also standout were the silky blousons with side zippers, at times gathered at the back, and a look combining a bottle-green track pant with a bold blue and white side stripe and a super-thin graphic sweater with a zipper.

The elegant fine knits with ripple accents or python effects were dreamy in a collection that exuded pure luxe fashion.