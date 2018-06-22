Isabel Marant Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Isabel Marant continued to carry elements of her secondary label Étoile into her third men’s collection, channeling what she describes as an everyday, relaxed attitude. This she did by infusing the lineup with bohemian and Western references, including flannel tops, jean jackets in corduroy and jean shirts with pearly snaps, the sleeves ripped off of quite a few of them, which she layered over T-shirts with rolled-up sleeves.

On the sporty side were elegant jogging pants and pullover windbreakers, which came in prints or with patches of color, a label signature. The designer worked a soft and warm color palette, with salmon, orange and mustard tones, accented with burgundy. Even the dressier pieces steered clear of anything too proper; a loose-fitting black tuxedo jacket was made from textured fabric with a Lurex shine.