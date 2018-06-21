Issey Miyake Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Yusuke Takahashi delivered a chic, wearable collection for spring, which — according to the show notes — was “inspired by the desire for light and of ‘lightness.’”

The designer channeled that effectively. His breezy collection was very much on trend, with the house’s traditionally billowy silhouettes, color palettes and adventurous use of textiles brought firmly into the present.

On trend for this season were pieces like oversize gray track pants and the white or black Bermuda shorts, as well as the tie-dyed printed tops and trousers in watery green, gray or black.

For spring, Takahashi envisaged more supple style codes, allowing a shirt to be worn as a jacket, for instance. “The boundaries between work, leisure and privacy have become blurred,” the show notes said.

To wit: Takahashi sent down the runway a wide variety of separates that can be mixed and matched — some sartorial, like the streamlined suit jacket and straight trousers, and others relaxed, such as the wide-gauge knitted beige sweater and their multicolored striped V-neck T-shirt.

There was a Parisian elegance blended with a Japanese workwear influence here, as seen in the gray boilersuit over a V-neck shirt or striped suit jacket worn with long black shorts.