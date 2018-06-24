Jil Sander Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Lucie and Luke Meier are looking to take the headache out of dressing. Their spring men’s collection for Jil Sander was based on the concept of uniforms, yet still left plenty of room for self-expression.

The duo worked spare silhouettes, weaving in sporty separates, like terrific crinkled nylon jackets and coats with zipper or snap details, and more tailored options, including a black Bermuda short suit with a detachable kilt panel. Long shirts were either collarless or funnel-necked, underscoring the minimal vibe.

Texture came via special washes and weaves, as well as the stretchy sweaters in contrasting colors and yarns.

“We like to think of our garments [as having] a long life ahead of them, and just that they’ve become part of your life, so it’s like they already have this kind of feeling, that it’s already kind of worn in a way. It feels a bit more alive,” Lucie Meier explained.

It’s safe to bet their functional but distinctive pieces will appeal to the careful owner type.