Lemaire Men's Spring 2019

Christophe Lemaire’s approach is as uncomplicated as it gets: He wants to make good clothes, with style and ease, for real world dressing. His latest collection was an ode to comfort – and charm – with lots of breezy fabrics and loose silhouettes inspired – the designer said – by Eighties Japanese street style, David Bowie in Berlin and early New Wave music.

The designer has also been busy with collaborations, too, creating perforated shirts with cult British brand Sunspel, and two styles of sneakers with the hot French sustainable brand Veja, a slip-on mesh one and high tops in a palette of stone, black and raspberry.

Lemaire worked an earthy color palette – including rust, brown, mustard and tobacco – into lightweight, shiny cotton chintz shirts, and crinkly, stretchy cotton jacquard ones. A cotton and linen pullover jacket with a zip at the shoulder had a weather-beaten feel, while pajama suits will work just as well in town as they do indoors.

Standouts included a cotton field jacket with patch pockets and drawstring details, and a collarless raspberry shirt jacket that provided a bright pop of color to the low-key palette.