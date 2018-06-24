Linder Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

In his second solo outing for Linder’s men’s collection, Kirk Millar continued the personal narrative he began for fall (as a reminder, the theme then was growing up gay and coming out), expressing the maturing of relationships and commitment.

Modernized guayabera wedding shirts and ecru denim emboldened with a bright orange china print – symbolic of the trousseau – on cropped button-front jeans and a dolman-sleeved jacket, for example, were among the highlights in this bold collection.

Elsewhere, Millar channeled references to his Dutch lineage, picking out motifs from his great-great-grandmother’s scrapbooks and working them on cute, brightly colored intarsia sweaters. Medals and their ribbons provided further symbolism, representing the hurdles of life to decorate the collar of deep-v neck t-shirts.

Leather items in the collection, created in partnership with Parisian brand Chapal, had a distinct Sixties influence, as on a russet suede jacket featuring contrasting pink, brown and gray pockets and collar.