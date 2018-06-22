M.X. Maxime Simoëns Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Maxime Simoëns was chilling out for spring. With his Cruel Summer collection, the designer surfed an American coastline, integrating palm trees against a hot pink sunset, nighttime cityscapes and luxuriant foliage among the vibrant motifs on his lineup of shirts, sportswear and tailoring.

More relaxed than his previous offerings, his now signature elastic waist pants and sports items had softer lines, while more technical items included a parka with a pretty iridescent finish.

Highlights in the collection included cool two-tone jeans patched together horizontally in khaki and black or two-tone denim that were just a bit quirky but wearable.

Simoëns being Simoëns, there were also statement rhinestone-clad jeans and shirts, and an intriguing laser-cut Neoprene beaded sweatshirt for the more outgoing. But the core of the lineup definitely had an easier vibe that took the label into new territory.