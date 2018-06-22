Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

In what he described as a continuation of his fall 2018 collection, Mihara Yasuhiro’s “Proto-Type II” offering celebrated his 20th anniversary in fashion by looking back on key items from previous seasons, giving new volumes to his signature juxtaposed approach.

His return to the Paris calendar was a playful retrospective that spliced streetwear staples — bombers, parkas, shirts, work pants, denim and knitwear — together in surprising ways, giving them a layered trompe l’oeil effect that needed more than one look to take in.

A bowling shirt hung off the back of a canvas jacket and a T-shirt was combined horizontally as the unusual motif on a mustard yellow hoodie — just two examples of the Japanese designer’s play on hybridization. A layered denim shirt-jacket-coat was a particular standout.

The fun patchwork effect was enhanced with trailing silk scarves, spooling tape measures and Yasuhiro’s signature labels, all peppered throughout.