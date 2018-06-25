Martin Grant Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

For his second men’s collection, Martin Grant tapped into a sporty vibe with nautical references and chic outerwear.

The designer brought discreet feminine touches to the lineup, which featured fabrics and styles that were shared with the women’s resort collection. Sailor tops came in a glistening red and white tweed, while a khaki and pink parka could be worn inside-out, so its contrasting piping became a decorative detail.

Grant used a chic silk and polyester fabric to give a workwear-inspired navy jacket an upscale twist. Conversely, he opted for lightweight linens and cottons for his summer suits, which were dressed down with a T-shirt and basketball shoes.

In a season when men’s collections have been awash in pink, Grant made a convincing case for the color to be considered a new neutral. “It’s almost reads like a camel or a beige, but it’s got that beautiful softness to it,” he explained.

In the United States, the men’s line will launch exclusively at Barneys this fall.