Namacheko Men's Spring 2019

Brother-and-sister team Dilan and Lezan Lurr delved deeper into their Kurdish heritage as inspiration for Namacheko’s spring 2019 collection, marking its fourth season. In particular, references to Islamic art reflected in rugs and textiles surfaced in myriad plays on diamond motifs, and interesting color combinations.

Dilan Lurr explained some details in the knitwear echo that of traditional Kurdish clothing. “And we used a lot of color, because I really wanted to push it a little more than we usually do,” he explained, adding the hues used — think green, eggplant and teal — gave a nod to the work of artists Evan Holloway and Brice Marden. Silhouettes took a cue from late Fifties and early Sixties fashion.

The design duo also presented a range of quirky tailoring options, playing with the volumes, including cropped pants with flares and jackets with oversize T-shirt volumes. Standouts included a marbled watery-green jacket with patch pockets and the textured, loose-gauge knitwear in blue, black or white.

The diamond theme lent a graphic element but sometimes distracted, as well, from the tailoring.

Namacheko’s business is growing fast, with an opening in Dover Street Market in Los Angeles up next.